3 crest gates lifted to release water from Srisailam dam

Srisailam (Nandyal): The Srisailam Dam is receiving heavy inflows due to incessant rains in the upper stretches of Karnataka and Maharashtra states. With the constant inflows, the Dam authorities have lifted 3 radial crest gates to a height of 10 feet and released water downstream on Monday.

This is the eighth time in this season the Dam gates have been lifted. For the past one-week, heavy rains lashed Karnataka and Maharashtra states and huge amount of floodwaters were received at Jurala project in Telangana state. The project authorities after maintaining the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) were releasing the surplus water into Krishna river.

On the other hand, the Hospet Dam in Karnataka state is also brimming with floodwaters. The Dam authorities were also releasing the water downstream. The released water is reaching Sunkesula barrage in Kurnool district. The barrage authorities were also releasing the received floodwaters into River Tungabhadra.

The floodwater released from Jurala project and Sunkesula barrage are straight away reaching the Srisailam Dam. On an average, the Srisailam Dam is receiving 88,059 cusecs of floodwaters. With the constant inflows, the Dam has attained to 884.80 feet to its actual capacity of 885 feet.

The Dam authorities unable to store the huge amount of inflows releasing 1,42,778 cusecs to downstream. The released water from Srisailam Dam will reach Nagarjuna Sagar Dam. Power is being generated at both right and left power houses of Srisailam Dam.