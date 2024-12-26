3-day ‘Kuchipudi Pataka Swarnotsavalu’ to begin tomorrow

Vijayawada: The Kuchipudi Heritage Arts Society is set to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the Kuchipudi Pataka (flag) with a grand event titled ‘Kuchipudi Pataka Swarnotsavalu’ at Kuchipudi from December 27 to 29.

Dr Vedantam Venkata Naga Chalapati Rao, the convener of the festival committee, shared insights into the importance of this milestone. He highlighted that while Kuchipudi dance is renowned globally, not many are aware of the existence of a dedicated flag symbolising this traditional art form.

The flag was conceptualised by veteran Kuchipudi dance guru Vedantam Parvateesam, a recipient of the Central Sangeet Natak Akademi award, and brought into existence by another Kuchipudi guru Bhagavatula Ramakrishna Sarma in 1974. The flag serves as a unifying emblem for Kuchipudi dance gurus and symbolises the identity of this rich art form.

The flagpole resembles a sugarcane stalk, symbolizing the physical expression of the heart and the vibrant spirit of the art form. The emblem on the flag showcases the famous Satyabhama braid, an iconic aspect of Kuchipudi and the flag colour is pink, representing elegance and grace. The three-day celebration includes seminars on Kuchipudi’s heritage, book releases related to the dance form, meetings to discuss the growth and preservation of Kuchipudi and dance performances by classical dancers from across the State.

The event will be chaired by Pasumarthi Ramalinga Sastry and promises to be a grand occasion honouring Kuchipudi’s legacy and cultural significance.