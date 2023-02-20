3-day meet on 'Emerging Trends in Science' begins

Vijayawada (NTR district): Fopple Technologies CEO Gopi Raja said the impact of industrial revolution 4.0 in developing rural India is strong, after inaugurating the three-day International conference on 'Emerging Trends in Science, Engineering and Technology (ICESET-2023)' here on Monday.

The international conference was organised by the Department of Electronics of Andhra Loyola College in collaboration with SOLETE (Society for Learning Technologies).

College Correspondent Fr Dr M Sagayaraj said that the field of electronics is developing day by day and new technologies like internet of things (IoT) have become a part of human lifestyle today. He exhorted students to improve their skills according to these technological changes and develop good employment opportunities.

Principal Fr Dr GAP Kishore said that students should take note of the technological changes that come with time in the education they have learned and improve their skills and make innovations useful for the welfare of the society and contribute to the development of the country.

Vice-Principal Dr YT Prabhu also participated.

The second session was started with a plenary session on the topic 'Impact of Sensors in Agriculture and Disease Prediction' by Professor in NIT Warangal Dr Perugu Shyam.

Head of Department of Electronics Dr B Balaji Bhanu, who is also organising secretary of the conference, spoke on the dynamics and theme of the conference.

About 50 research papers from different parts of the country and the USA, the UK and Canada were presented on the first day of the conference. These papers were published in the International Journal for Innovative Engineering and Management Research.