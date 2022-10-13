3-day philately expo at Vizag from Nov 23

Vijayawada (NTR District): In order to promote philately in the State, Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle is going to organise 13th State-level three-day philatelic exhibition - APPEX-2022, in connection with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Visakhapatnam from November 23, according to Director of Postal Services Aditya Kumar Nayak.

Addressing the media after releasing prospectus of the exhibition here on Wednesday, Aditya Kumar Nayak said that this is the first State-level philately exhibition after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle after a gap of eight years. The exhibition would be organised at Parvathi Kalyanamandapam (Subbalakshmi Kalyanamandapam) in Railway New Colony of Visakhapatnam. The exhibition will start on November 23 and concludes on November 25.

The prospectus depicted the light house of Visakhapatnam, Kuchipudidance and Kalamkari design in the background.

During the exhibition, several activities are planned. Competitions for school children including quiz, drawing and others will be organised by the Department in coordination with the philatelists. A workshop on philately and other philatelic awareness programmes are also planned. Participation in the exhibition is open to all stamp collectors who are residents of Andhra Pradesh. Attractive special covers with special cancellations will be released during the exhibition. Experienced philatelists will be functioning as juries for the exhibition. Several other best exhibits will be displayed from all over the country.

The Chief Postmaster General of Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle invited the residents of Andhra Pradesh as well as the country to visit and participate in APPEX-2022 in Visakhapatnam.