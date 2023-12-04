3-day workshop on ‘Creative skills in fabric crafts’ concludes

Rajamahendravaram: A three-day workshop with the theme ’Creative Skills in Fabric Crafts’ was successfully organised by the Government College (Autonomous) here.

The Department of Fine Arts and Skill Training Centre (STC) of the college conducted this workshop in collaboration with Pidilite Industries to awaken the creative skills of the students. Students came forward with enthusiasm and participated in the workshop. They exhibited exemplary talent with colours on fabric.

Students said that the workshop helped them to be stress-free while learning skills.

Aruna from Pidilite Industries trained them on fabric paint and banner making. Principal Prof Ramachandra R K congratulated the students for their active participation.

He said that the New Education Policy-2020 laid emphasis on Skill development programmes. The Government Arts College stands first in providing possible skill training to the students, he added.

About 50 participants have successfully been trained in the workshop and received certificates from the Principal.

Special Seva awards were given to lecturers K Saroja, Dr S Rani and staff members Sunila and Syamala for their services. STC coordinator B Venkata Rao, Dr Sanjeev and members of the Fine Arts Committee participated in the valedictory ceremony at Government College on Sunday.