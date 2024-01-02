Live
3 died in a road mishap
Three people, including a two-year-old child, died in a road accident on the national highway at Duddukuru in Devarapalli mandal of East Godavari district on Tuesday afternoon.
The car coming from Vijayawada to Rajahmundry had a punctured tire crossed the divider at high speed and collided with another car coming from the opposite side. Two women died on the spot in this accident. Seven people were seriously injured.
The police shifted the injured to Devarapalli and Kovvuru hospitals. Baby Ganiska died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. The rest are undergoing treatment.
