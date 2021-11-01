3 from Chittoor get YSR Achievement Award

Chittoor: S Raghavendra, V Satyanarayana and B Raja Reddy, the three exceptional personalities of having excellent academic background in three respective faculties, have won YSR Achievement Awards in Chittoor district, according to District Collector M Hari Narayanan.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would present the YSR Achievement Awards for the winners in Vijayawada on November 1 during the State Formation Day celebrations, he added. Each awardee would also receive Rs 5 lakh cash and a memento too.

It may be stated S Raghavendra, a resident of Nayanipalli village, Santhipuram mandal has been rendering valuable services for the farmers of horticulture sector through his nurseries since several years.

He used to educate the farmers for raising the nurseries. He has been supplying the plants to farmers from his nurseries at cheaper price covering the western parts of district. Similarly, V Satyanarayana, a resident of Tirupati and retired as an Principal, Sri Venkateswara Nadaswara Patasala, Tirupati, would be presented the award

He worked in All India Radio and Doordarshan as music artist for two years. He used to take part in Nadaswaram programmes in various states. He was presented a Gold Medal by Sankardayal Sharma, then President of India in 1993 for his outstanding performance. He was given doctorate by International Tamil University, America in 2017.

B Raja Reddy, a native of Madhavamala village, Yerped mandal has established Wood Carving Artisans Mutually Aided Cooperative Society at Srikalahasti and imparting training for 350 artisans ensuring employment opportunities for over 750 artisans through his society.