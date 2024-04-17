3 held for cheating farmers, 57 tractors recovered worth of 4.56 crores

Tadimarri (Sri Satya Sai District): The district Superindent of Police SV Madhav Reddy has reported the arrest of three accused in a case involving the cheating and sale of tractors worth Rs 4.56 crores in a press meet held at Tadimarri police station. Sri Sathya Sai district police arrested three accused in cheating Case, seize 57 tractors worth Rs 4.56 crores.

In a significant breakthrough, the Sri Sathya Sai District Police has arrested three individuals involved in a massive tractor cheating case and seized 57 tractors worth approximately Rs 4.56 crores. According to SP SV Madhav Reddy, IPS, the arrests were made following a complaint filed by farmers who alleged that the accused had leased tractors from them and subsequently sold them illegally. Initial investigations revealed that the accused initially approached farmers under the pretext of requiring tractors for leasing to NRK Brick Industries in Proddatur.

After gaining their trust, the accused reportedly sold the tractors in surrounding areas of Pulivendula, paying the farmers a nominal monthly rent of Rs 25,000 for three months. The farmers, unaware of the fraudulent intentions, did not suspect any foul play. As the investigation progressed, the police identified Ravikumar, Baya Reddy, and Kakarla Haji Peera as the main suspects and took them into custody on April 17, 2024, at the Tadimarri mandal check post.

Further investigations are on force to arrest additional gang members, including Bogireddy, Chandra Obula Reddy, Pesala Nagamalla Reddy, Talari Ramalingeswara Rao, Chinna Jayachandra Reddy, Madhusudana Reddy, Sake Ramamohan and Sudarshan Reddy. The accused reportedly formed a syndicate to lease tractors from farmers in Anantapur and Satya Sai districts and register them at low rates in various villages of Kadapa, Nellore, Prakasam, Kurnool, Nandyala, and Guntur districts. The proceeds from the fraudulent sales were allegedly shared among the gang members.

The police have recovered 57 tractors from individuals who purchased them illegally, with the total recovered material value estimated at approximately Rs 4.56 crores. The investigation remains ongoing and the police are confident in apprehending the remaining members of the gang. Dharmavaram DSP Srinivasulu, Mudigubba Rural CI Krishnanraju Naik, Tadimarri SI Nagaswamy, and other police personnel who formed a special team for this case have been commended by SP Madhav Reddy for their swift actions in recovering the tractors and apprehending the accused.





