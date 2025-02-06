3 held for cutting oxygen supply at KGH

Visakhapatnam : King George Hospital (KGH) officials identified the accused who severed the oxygen pipeline and closed the supply valves.

A few days before, P Nooka Raju and his friends K Suresh and P Sivaji were seen closing the oxygen pipelines located near the CSR block at the KGH. When the security personnel tried to nab them, they escaped from the spot. Following a complaint lodged by the KGH Superintendent P Sivananda, the city police arrested the accused.

On Wednesday, the KGH Superintendent and DCS RMO Meher and Deputy Superintendent Vasavi Latha inspected the surroundings of the oxygen plant at the CSR block. Discussions were held to consider various safety measures to be taken and a decision was made to place the oxygen supply pipelines in a closed box so that such incidents will not be repeated.

A representation was given to City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi to set up another outpost at the hospital. Steps are being taken to increase the strength of security guards and night patrolling will be intensified, informed the KGH Superintendent.

Meanwhile, Home Minister V Anitha said a review on the safety measures followed in the hospital will be carried out soon. Efforts will be taken to increase the CCTV cameras and ensure safety at the premises.