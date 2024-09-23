  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

3 medicos go missing in Jalatarangini waterfall

3 medicos go missing in Jalatarangini waterfall
x
Highlights

In a tragic incident, three MBBS students went missing at the Jalatarangini Waterfall in Maredumilli of Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Sunday. A group of 12 students from a medical college in Eluru had visited the waterfall.

Maredumilli (ASR District): In a tragic incident, three MBBS students went missing at the Jalatarangini Waterfall in Maredumilli of Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Sunday. A group of 12 students from a medical college in Eluru had visited the waterfall.

While some students entered the water, strong currents swept five of them away.

Local people managed to rescue two, but three others were lost in the water.

The missing students have been identified as PH Haradeep, Sowmya, and Amrita. A large search operation is currently underway at the waterfall. District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar spoke with police officials and directed them to expedite rescue efforts.

Due to heavy rains, the waterfall is flowing with increased intensity. In light of this incident, officials are urging visitors not to go near the dangerous waterfall.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick