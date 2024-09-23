Live
3 medicos go missing in Jalatarangini waterfall
Maredumilli (ASR District): In a tragic incident, three MBBS students went missing at the Jalatarangini Waterfall in Maredumilli of Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Sunday. A group of 12 students from a medical college in Eluru had visited the waterfall.
While some students entered the water, strong currents swept five of them away.
Local people managed to rescue two, but three others were lost in the water.
The missing students have been identified as PH Haradeep, Sowmya, and Amrita. A large search operation is currently underway at the waterfall. District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar spoke with police officials and directed them to expedite rescue efforts.
Due to heavy rains, the waterfall is flowing with increased intensity. In light of this incident, officials are urging visitors not to go near the dangerous waterfall.