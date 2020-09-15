3 officials killed as car falls into canal at Tanuku

Tanuku (West Godavari district): Three government employees, including one working on contract, died when a car they were travelling in plunged into an irrigation canal during a heavy rain here on Monday morning.

West Godavari superintendent of police K Narayan Naik said that the deceased were identified as Sekhar, a senior assistant in Tanuku municipal office; Katari Srinivas, a water boy in the RTO office; and Dasari Nagasubashini, a cluster coordinator of Velugu project.

The trio was coming to Tanuku to their respective offices from Bhimavaram, which is 37 km away.

The driver of the vehicle said to have lost control due to heavy rain.

Meanwhile, police are trying to ascertain how the accident occurred, as well as waiting for the post-mortem reports.