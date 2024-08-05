3 people critically injured in factional attack 

Peapully (Nandyal district): Three persons were severely injured, while one in critical condition, in a factional attack that took place at BC Colony in Peapully town on Saturday late night.

According to information, Peta Balaramudu and Pullam Kamalakar had quarrelled over a borewell four months ago and the issue was resolved with the intervention of police and elders from both sides. But, since then enmity has been brewing between them.

On Saturday evening, both Balaramudu and Kamalakar picked up a verbal fight and onlookers persuaded and sent them to their houses. But, Kamalakar again went to Balaramudu’s house along with two women and four others and attacked Balaramudu, his wife Rangamma and son Pulisekhar with deadly weapons. In the attack, Pulisekhar (28) was critically injured, his parents also sustained serious injuries. After the attack, the accused fled from there. The police visited the spot and shifted the injured to hospital. A case was booked and investigation is on.