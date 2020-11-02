3 students, 2 staff test covid positive in Nellore

Nellore: First day of reopening the schools started with reporting of five positive cases when officials conducted Covid tests at Nandavaram in Marripadu Mandal and Pathavellanti in Nellore rural mandal of district.

Tests were conducted for children, teaching and non-teaching staff members of the local AP Model School on Monday and found watchman, cook, and a student were tested positive. Further, two students of ZP High School, Pathavellanti of Nellore Rural, were also tested positive.

DEO P Ramesh informed that 4,523 teachers out of 4,657 working in the ZP High Schools attended classes on the first day. 6,512 out of 35,840 students of class X and 4,714 out of 35,480 of class IX attended classes.