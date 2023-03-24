3 Telugu mountaineers conquer Kilimanjaro in Tanzania

Three mountain climbers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states, Mukkasa Giridhar Rao,58, Koti Reddy,54 and Prabhakar Vanam,43, made history by climbing the Africa's top mountain, Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. The team of Indian origin, who settled in Nairobi practised scaling in Kenya for several years.





Their love for climbing made them graduate into mountaineers. The mountaineers had to trek through tough terrains braving adverse weather conditions. Talking to The Hans India, Giridhar said that their achievement was possible with systematic planned approach. Everything was planned accordingly and the dream was fulfilled.





The trekking on the mountain was a big challenge. "Our trekking proved that age is not a factor but only a numerical figure. While on a visit to Ambosali national park, the desire to climb to the mountain top was birthed in our hearts," said Prabhakar excited at the exercise. Hiking not only helps one to stay fit but also inspires one to develop a deep relationship with environment and nature. It also gives them a sense of ownership of nature and a desire to protect nature as his own, he muttered.



