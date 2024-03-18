30 women from the Telugu Desam Party join YSR Congress Party in Guntur West Constituency

In a significant political development, 30 women from the Telugu Desam Party joined the YSR Congress Party in Guntur West Constituency. The women, led by Nandi Raju Meenakshi, Secretary of the Parasurama Brahmin Association's women's wing in the Sixth Line of AT Agraharam, made the switch under the coordination of YSR CP Guntur West Constituency Social Media Convener Yaddanapalli Balaraju.



The joining event was graced by YSR Congress Party's Guntur West Constituency candidate Vidadala Rajini, who welcomed the new members with party scarfs and warm words. Rajini spoke about the benefits that people will receive under the YSR Congress Party and highlighted the party's focus on women empowerment. He praised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for introducing various schemes and programs aimed at uplifting women in the state.

Rajini also criticized Chandrababu Naidu for his alleged power-hungry nature and making unrealistic promises to the people. He highlighted the failures of the previous government and expressed confidence that the people of the state would not repeat the same mistake.

The women who joined the YSR Congress Party expressed their commitment to supporting the party and its initiatives. The event was attended by various party leaders, public representatives, and members of the Parasurama Brahmin Women's Association.

Overall, the joining of these women from the Telugu Desam Party is seen as a boost for the YSR Congress Party in Guntur West Constituency as the state gears up for the upcoming elections.