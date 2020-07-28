300 bottles of liquor seized in Kurnool, 3 held

Kurnool: The cops of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) have seized huge quantity of liquor during a vehicle check up drive conducted at Panyam on Monday. According to sources, two persons Madhusudhan Reddy and his relative Rajasekhar, both residents of Chittoor, have purchased 12 cases (144 bottles) of Mansion House Brandy at Boothpur in Mahboobnagar district of Telangana state.

After loading the purchased quantity, they were heading to Chittoor in a car. When the car reached Panyam, the SEB police intercepted the vehicle for check up following the Covid protocol. While checking, the cops detected 12 cases of liquor.

The entire stock was seized and the two persons were taken into custody. Of the two persons one Madhusudhan Reddy is a constable of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and is discharging responsibilities at Chittoor branch.

Speaking to media, SEB Circle Inspector Jayaram Naidu said the ITBP personnel and his relative were transporting the non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) from Telangana to Chittoor. The car in which they were transporting the liquor was stickered with police. The cost of the seized liquor would be more than Rs1 lakh, said the CI.

The SEB cops wondered how could the ITBP personnel managed to cross two to three toll plazas despite strict checking. In addition to toll plazas, vehicle checking were also being conducted at every 10 to 15 kilometers.

In a similar incident, the SEB cops have seized 156 liquor bottles of various brands at Panchlingala. Circle Inspector Rajasekhar Goud along with his team has conducted vehicle check at Railway Bridge near Panchalingala village. The NDPL liquor being transported from Telangana was seized and the person was also arrested, said Rajasekhar Goud.