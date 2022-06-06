300 KLD sewage treatment plant opened at rly stadium

Vijayawada (NTR District): As part of World Environment Day celebrations across the division, Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan inaugurated the sewage treatment plant (STP) with a capacity of 300 KLD (kilolitres per day) at railway stadium here on Sunday, ADRMs D Srinivasa Rao and M Srikanth were also present on the occasion. Shivendra Mohan released a booklet on 'Energy Conservation' depicting various energy saving measures practiced and green awards and accolades won by the Vijayawada division. The DRM, branch officers and the staff planted tree saplings at railway stadium.

Speaking on the occasion, Shivendra Mohan congratulated the Engineering and EnHM Department for commissioning the new STP in a very short time. He said that the newly installed STP at a cost of Rs 1.2 crore, designed on concept of activated sludge process is a great value addition and will be used for treating the sewage water from Vijayawada railway station and railway hospital. He said earlier sewage discharge from the station, colonies and hospital, which is untreated used to drain into Eluru Canal. Now with the commissioning of new STP, water in the canal would not get contaminated and also aquatic life remains undisturbed.

Shivendra Mohan briefed the media regarding the various environmental conservation measures taken by the Division. He said that such new installations showcase the commitment to Green Ecosystem in true letter and spirit. He also underscored the importance to reduce the emission of green house gases, total ban on plastic and segregation of wet and dry waste at source.

Railway officials Dr L Ravikanth, RC Sahoo, E Santharam, S Muni Reddy, R Viswanath Reddy, M Ravikiran, G Somasekhar Naidu, P Kiran Kumar, other officers and staff participated in the event at Railway Stadium.