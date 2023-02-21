3000 cusecs of additional water released from Sileru

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): An additional 3,000 cusecs of water is being released for Godavari delta this season for harvesting Rabi crop. Almost every year during Rabi season, cultivation in Godavari districts will be completed with Sileru water.

But this year, there is some ambiguity in the background of repairs to the power canal at Donkarai hydroelectric station. In the first week of this month, the release of water from Sileru reservoir was stopped for a few days because of repair works, causing concern among the farmers of Godavari delta.

In this context, as per the request made by the Water Resources Department, the top officials of Genco have given green signal for the release of water. Sileru Reservoir officials said that 3000 cusecs of water was released since this order came into force on Sunday.

This water release will continue till March 8. Sileru Power Project SE Prashant Kumar said that 4000 cusecs of water was diverted from Balimela reservoir to Sileru.