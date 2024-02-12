30,921 students to take SSC exams in Tirupati dist

Tirupati: SSC public examinations will be held at 162 centres in Tirupati district, which will be attended by 30,921 students this year. The examinations are scheduled to be held from March 18 to 30. District machinery has been taking fool proof measures to conduct the examinations smoothly.

A preparatory meeting was held by Joint Collector Shubham Bansal with the officials of concerned departments on the smooth conduct of the examinations. He directed them to take special measures in advance and check for deficiencies if any and rectify them early. The examinations should be conducted with utmost caution. The officials should inspect all 162 examination centres in the district.

From medical and health department, one staff member should be there at every centre with emergency medicines, ORS packets, BP and sugar checking equipment etc. Drinking water has to be provided. Section 144 will be in force at all centres during the examination hours, the JC said. To prevent mass copying, six flying squads will be formed to check the centres daily. Special attention must be paid to the problematic centres. Sitting squads will also be deployed at all centres.

Further, open school examinations will be held from March 18 to 27 and intermediate examinations from March 1 to 19. Special attention should be there on the conduct of these examinations. The JC wished all the 10th class students in the district to write the examinations well and get good percentages. According to DEO Dr V Sekhar, the examinations will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm while the students will be allowed inside the centres at 8.45 am. He made it clear that latecomers will not be allowed. DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, DPO Rajasekhar Reddy, Regional Inspection Officer Prabhakar Reddy and other officials were present.