3.2 lakh fake pensioners identified so far says Ayyanna Patrudu

Anakapalli : Based on the inquiry carried out recently, about 3.20 lakh fake pensioners were identified in Andhra Pradesh, said Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu at a public meeting held in Anakapalli following the inauguration of a seed procurement centre here on Thursday.

Pointing out that the previous YSRCP government is responsible for such fake pensioners, Ayyanna Patrudu said that the alliance government is spending approximately Rs 1,400 crore for them.

“However, for the past five years, if we calculate, the total amount spent on such pensioners in the previous government had cost Rs 7,200 crore. If the same amount is used in a genuine manner, a number of government projects would have been completed by now.

Three projects like Tandava Reservoir would be completed with such a huge amount spent on ineligible pensioners,” the Assembly Speaker estimated.

Underlining the need to carry out data verification, Ayyanna Patrudu stressed on the cancellation of pensions for ineligible candidates so that genuine beneficiaries would derive benefits from the government.