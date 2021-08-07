33,000 women downloaded Disha app in Kadapa

Kadapa: Speakers in the awareness camp on utilisation and benefits of Disha Act organised at SCSR function hall in Pulivendula town on Friday, stressed the importance of downloading Disha app in the interest of women protecting themselves from distress. The speakers also urged to conduct more awareness camps on Disha Act in rural areas following 95 per cent of people utilising smart phones. Speaking on the occasion, Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy said keeping in view of sexual assault and harassment, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy brought Disha Act to prevent such incidents on women. District Collector V Vijayarama Raju said as many as 33,000 women in district have downloaded the app on August 4 with the initiation of SP K K N Anburajan. The Collector said that more awareness camps would be conducted to motivate the women in rural areas.

SP K K N Anburajan, Pulivendula Municipal chairman A Varaprasad, Vice-chairman Y S Manohar Reddy, DSP Srinivasulu, PADA OSD K Anilkumar Reddy, Jammalamadugu RDO M Srinivasulu and 2,000 women participated in the programme.