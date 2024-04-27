Don’t vote for ‘Chhote Bhai’ or ‘Bade Bhai’: KCR

Mahabubnagar/Hyderabad: Accusing that both the national parties have colluded to finish the regional parties, BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday said that voting for ‘Chhote Bhai Revanth Reddy or Bade Bhai Narendra Modi will result in fixing of meters to the agriculture pumpsets in the State.

Addressing people in the Mahabubnagar Road show on Friday, the BRS chief lashed out at the BJP on its slogans and programmes. Stating that the fight was between the BRS and BJP, Chandrashekar Rao said that voting for Congress would also result in victory of BJP. The CM would implement the power reforms if the Congress wins, he alleged.

Asking the people to think about what the BJP had done for the country, Rao listed out slogans of the Modi government. He said that the slogans like ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’, ‘Make In India’, ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ etc. were all sham. “Is Modi a Vishwa Guru for all these failures? DK Aruna is national vice president of BJP, did she bring the national status for Palamuru Rangareddy? Rupee value against dollar is 83… is this the respect of India?” asked Chandrashekar Rao, adding that the victory of BJP will not bode well for Telangana.

The BRS chief asked the youth to cast their votes to the people who work for them. He said that voting for DK Aruna would mean people piercing their own eyes with their hands, recalling how she welcomed Andhra minister Raghuveera Reddy when he was taking away water to Rayalaseema in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The BRS chief lashed out at Congress for the failure in implementation of the promises. “Five months have gone, and the students are not getting fee reimbursements, there are instances of food poisoning in hostels, the Ambedkar Overseas scholarships have stopped, and I don't know whether Rythu Bandhu will also be continued or not. Shall we keep quiet or fight? Until I am alive, I will fight this war but will not compromise when Telangana is getting destroyed,” said Rao.