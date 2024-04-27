CM rebukes Harish Rao’s resignation challenge, cites format issue

Hyderabad: Responding to BRS leader T Harish Rao’s resignation challenge over the implementation of six guarantees and a farm loan waiver by August 15, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the opposition leader’s resignation letter was not in the prescribed format.

Speaking to the social media team of Congress at a programme, he said there was a prescribed format for the resignation letter to be submitted to the Speaker. “Harish Rao did not come up with the resignation letter in the prescribed format. In fact, it is a lengthy letter and will not be valid. The former minister is acting smart on his resignation,” slammed Revanth Reddy.

The CM also charged that the Martyrs’ Memorial was a veil for the former minister to enact dramas and betray people.

“I accept Harish Rao’s challenge and give my word to implement the Rs two lakh farmer loan waiver before August 15,” the CM said, adding that it would hardly cost Rs 30,000 to 40,000 crore for the State government.

Drawing parallels between the rise of social media and shifts in traditional news outlets (such as newspapers and the introduction of news channels) to cricket formats like test matches, one-day internationals, and T-20 matches, the CM remarked that social media facilitates swift and efficient news dissemination without delays, akin to the pace of T-20 cricket compared to longer formats.