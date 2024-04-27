Congress Lok Sabha candidate Dr. Malluravi participated in the morning walk

Nagarkurnool : Congress Lok Sabha candidate Dr. Mallu Ravi participated in morning walk in Nagar Kurnool district center. Played volleyball with the players on the ZP ground. Later, he spoke with the children who were playing Games in the field. Later, he asked the mango traders about their problems. They campaigned in Nagarkurnool town saying vote for hand sign and make me win in Lok Sabha elections. Congress councilors and many local leaders participated in this program.















