Congress Lok Sabha candidate Dr. Malluravi participated in the morning walk

- Narine-Salt's record opening partnership takes KKR to 261/6
- Deepika storms into individual semis
- Google Pixel 8A Leak: Seven Years of Security Updates Revealed
- Anoushka Shankar to get honorary degree by Oxford University, calls it ‘pinch-me moment’
- Beauty addicts can now get Kylie Cosmetics in India
- BRS will bounce back, says KTR on party formation day
- Sara Ali Khan debunks common period myths
- Spending quality time in nature may lower heart disease
- Study decodes how long-term pesticide exposure raises Parkinson’s risk
- Tirupati: Governor Abdul Nazeer visits BIRRD hospital
Nagarkurnool : Congress Lok Sabha candidate Dr. Mallu Ravi participated in morning walk in Nagar Kurnool district center. Played volleyball with the players on the ZP ground. Later, he spoke with the children who were playing Games in the field. Later, he asked the mango traders about their problems. They campaigned in Nagarkurnool town saying vote for hand sign and make me win in Lok Sabha elections. Congress councilors and many local leaders participated in this program.
