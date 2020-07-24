3.31 crore saplings to be planted in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said that protecting the environment is essential for human survival.

Taking part in the 71st Vana Mahotsavam at Andhra University campus, the Minister planted saplings and underlined the need to extend the green cover to make the environment pollution-free. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister asked the people to plant saplings and also ensure its maintenance in future. He said that 3.31 crore plants will be planted in the district on the occasion. The Tourism Minister said the State government was considering all steps to reach out to the poor and develop the state on all fronts.

Srinivasa Rao said that as part of the massive green drive, trees will be planted in 1,000 GVMC parks to convert into a green belt. Cautioning about the rise in the coronavirus cases, the Minister appealed to public to observe physical distance, wear a mask, use a sanitiser and consider all precautionary measures until the vaccine is launched to prevent the spread of the virus.

Later, a booklet published by the Forest Department was released by the Minister. Andhra University Registrar V Krishna Mohan, Forest Department officials, Joint Collector Govinda Rao and RDO P. Kishore, among others took part in the tree plantation drive.