3.31 lakh saplings to be planted in Visakhapatnam district

Visakhapatnam: Emphasising on the need to increase green cover in the State, district officials are set to launch 71st 'Vanamahotsavam' on Wednesday.



The endeavour aims at planting 3.31 lakh saplings across the district. Forest area in Visakhapatnam district is about 4,708.69 sq km. The forest department as well as other government departments will participate in the massive plantation programme. As a part of the 'Jagannanna Patchatoranam' programme, two kilometres of road will be developed with greenery in 969 gram panchayats across the district.

This apart, a plantation programme will be organised by 58 YSR Jagananna housing colonies in the district. It is proposed to grow 1 crore coffee plants in 12,000 acres in collaboration with the Coffee Board in Visakhapatnam Agency area.

District officials would promote green cover and contribute to the environment.