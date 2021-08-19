34,248 candidates appear for EAPCET on first day

Kakinada: As many 34,248 candidates appeared for EAPCET-2021 examinations on the first day on Thursday at 120 centres in both Telugu States.

AP EAPCET Chairman and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University- Kakinada Vice-Chancellor M Ramalinga Raju said that 200 observers have been appointed.

Engineering exams are conducted in 10 sessions and Agriculture tests in 6 sessions. He said that 102 students applied for Urdu translation and they have been given centres at Kurnool and 41 disabled students took help from scribes to write the examination.

The AP EAPCET exams were conducted in a peaceful and successful manner, AP EAPCET Convenor V Ravindra said, adding that a total 34,248 students appeared for the exams instead of 36,153 and 1,9005 candidates abstained from the exams in the State.

As records of the engineering exams in the morning session are concerned only 17,186 students appeared for the exams instead of 18,229 students. As many as 1,043 candidates abstained from the exams. For the afternoon exam only 17,062 students appeared for the exam instead of 17,924 candidates. And 862 candidates abstained from the exams. On the whole 95.19 percent of the candidates appeared for the exam.

Ravindra said that the AP EAPCET 2021 examinations are being held up to September 7 and preliminary engineering Key will be released on August 25 and agriculture Key will be released on September 7 and the results will be released in the first week of September. He said that 2,082 students appeared in the exams instead of 2,082 in East Godavari district and 143 candidates abstained from the exams.

Meanwhile, many of the students faced a lot of difficulties to reach the centres due to lack of transportation facilities and some of the students could not identify the centres' location, particularly in East Godavari district. Even the local people also don't know the centre. Many students at Kakinada andRajamahendravaram centres faced hardship owing to lack of adequate transportation.