National Lok Adalat Resolves 3387 Cases at Alampur Court

Gadwal: A total of 3387 cases were resolved during the National Lok Adalat held on Saturday at the Alampur Judicial Magistrate First Class Court, announced Justice Mithun Teja, Chairman of the Legal Services Authority.

Out of these, 16 cases were settled amicably through mutual compromise. Among them, several cases involved disputes between members of the same family, which were resolved after counseling and mediation by the judge. In 3371 cases, offenders admitted their guilt, resulting in fines amounting to ₹5,47,590 being collected.

The National Lok Adalat, conducted within the court premises, was attended by State Bank of India (SBI) General Manager Prakash Chandra Baroo, Divisional Manager Binod Kumar Sinha, and Regional Manager Sunita, along with managers from various SBI branches under the jurisdiction of the Alampur Court. Following the session, the guests felicitated Justice Mithun Teja with a shawl and bouquet.

The event was graced by the presence of Bar Association President Suresh Kumar, advocates Sridhar Reddy, Thimma Reddy, Srinivasulu, Venkatesh, and Rajeshwari, Alampur Court Assistant Government Pleader Madhu, Public Prosecutor Karthik, Alampur Circle Inspector Ravi Babu, and staff from the Taluka Legal Services Authority. Additionally, Alampur Sub-Inspector Venkataswamy, Manavapadu Sub-Inspector Chandrakant, court police personnel, and others participated in the proceedings.