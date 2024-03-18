35th annual awards meet of Delhi Telugu Academy held

New Delhi: Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Haribabu said that the services rendered by Acharya Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad for the development of Telugu and Hindi languages are worth choosing.

Padma Bhushan awardee and former Rajya Sabha member Prof Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad was felicitated at the Ugadi award ceremony of the Telugu Academy in Delhi on Sunday. The 35th annual cultural and Ugadi awards ceremony was held at the Godavari Auditorium in Delhi, while Acharya Yarlagadda was awarded the Dr NVL Nagaraju Memorial Award for the year 2024 by the Governor.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Kambhampati appreciated Yarlagadda’s efforts for the development of the national language Hindi and mother tongue Telugu. As the national president of the Vishwa Hindi Parishad, Yarlagadda’s efforts for the up liftment of Hindi language in the country and abroad are exemplary.

Acharya Yarlagadda said that literature provided by many poets in Telugu needs a Hindi translation if it is to be spread across the country. He said that if the translation process is strong, the greatness of Telugu poets will be universal. The Telugu Academy and the Global Telugu Academy also participated in the event and the cultural programmes organised as part of the programme entertained the guests. Judges and several senior IAS officers were present on the occasion.