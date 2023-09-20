38 plays shortlisted for finals for Nandi Theatre awards: Posani

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Film Television and Theatre Development Corporation (APSFTTDC) chairman Posani Krishnamuraliannounced here on Tuesday that 38 plays were shortlisted out of 115 entries received for competition for the Nandi Theatre awards-2022.

Addressing the media along with managing director of APSFTTDC Dr T Vijay Kumar Reddy, Krishnamurali said that the plays were divided into five categories — Padya Natakam, Social play, Social playlet, Children playlet, college/university playlet.

He said that 38 plays and playlets were shortlisted in all the five categories, including ten for Padya Natakam, six for social play, 12 for social playlets, five for children playlets and five for college/university playlets.

Elaborating on the procedure to shortlist the plays and playlets, Krishnamurali said that three juries each consisting of three members with impeccable character were selected for shortlisting the plays and playlets.

Kuriti Satyam Naidu of Visakhapatnam, M Kumar Babu of Tenali and Methukumalli Surayanarayana Yadav of Eluru were in the first panel of jurists.

In the second panel Akula Malleswara Rao of Tirupati, P Sivaprasad of Visakhapatnm and SRS Prasad of Proddatur and in the third panel consisted of Dr KG Venu of Visakhapatnam, Dr Dasari Nallanna and Tirupati and P Suma aka Subrahmanyam of Ongole.

Managing director Vijay Kumar Reddy said that another panel with three jurists would be selected soon to watch the shortlisted plays and playlets across the state.

The cash awards for the winners have been increased this year with the winner in Padya Natakam would get Rs 50,000, Social play Rs 40,000, social playlet Rs 25,000, children playlet Rs 25,000 and the college/university playlet would get Rs 25,000.

The total number of 73 awards will be given to first, second and third, best performance including individual awards for artistes and technicians.