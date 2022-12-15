390 quintals PDS rice seized in Allagadda, 3 held

Allagadda (Nandyal): Vigilance and Enforcement sleuths along with the Deputy Tahsildar (Civil supplies) and Revenue department officials on Wednesday conducted raids on the illegal stock points of Public Distribution System (PDS) in Allagadda and seized around 390 quintals of rice.

Speaking to media here, Circle Inspector Nagaraj Yadav said that acting on credible information that some persons have illegally stored the public distribution system rice at two places in Allagadda, the department personnel have conducted raids. At one point near the Polytechnic factory, around 175 quintals of rice, was seized.

Besides seizing the illegally stored rice, one person Yerukali Chakrapani was also taken into custody. Similarly, the raid was also conducted near Chakrapani mill and seized 172 quintals of rice and took M Kumar and K Srinivasulu into custody. The team also seized the weighing machines, bags and stitching machine. The entire seized rice and other articles have been handed over to Rudravaram MLS point for safe custody, stated the Circle Inspector. The CI said that criminal cases have been filed under relevant sections on three accused and handed over them to Allagadda urban police station. Further action would be initiated after they were produced in the court, added Nagaraj Yadav.