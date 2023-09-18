3,978 youth participate in Indian Swachhta League 2.0

Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu said there is tremendous response from youth for Indian Swachhta League 2.0 conducted by the GMC at BR Stadium here on Sunday. He said as many as 3,978 youth participated in the Indian Swachhta League 2.0 and added that this is a selfie record in the country. He said they will involve more youth in the programme in the days to come.

GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri said youth participating in large numbers is a national record and recalled that in Chhattisgarh 2,200 youth participated. She further said that during the last two days, 13,000 youth registered in the Indian Swachhta League 2.0 conducted in Guntur city and stood Guntur first place in the registration. She said that the Central government is conducting Indian Swachhta League competitions to create awareness to the youth in making garbage-free cities. She urged the people to give their domestic waste to sanitation workers and not to dump it on the roads.

MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao, Deputy Mayors Vanama Bala Vajra Babu and Sk Sajeela, GMC Additional Commissioner Peddi Roja, Deputy Commissioner B Srinivasa Rao, T Venkata Krishnaiah, CH Srinivas, city planner Pradeep Kumar, MHO Dr Bhanu, GMC officials were present.