3D Experience Centre in JNTUA widens job chances for students

Anantapur: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) as part of its mission to equip students, impart job-oriented skills and boost employability prospects of the students of JNTUA affiliated colleges had set up the 3D Experience Centre after entering into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Dassault Systems Private Limited, 3 years ago for training students for jobs in the prestigious Aerospace, Defence, Automotive and Ship-Building fields. Companies which entered an MoU with the higher education institutions had been brought under the ambit of the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) by the state government.



Skill Development and Incubation Centre coordinator Dr G Mamatha told The Hans India that the 3D experience centre aims to enhance the employment opportunities for the graduating (engineering) students by making aware of industry-ready skill enhancement followed by certifications for the knowledge gained competing students who experienced this new arena. As part of experiential learning, the programme would be made available for the students either on-premise or on the cloud to gain first-hand knowledge on plethora of operations occurring on the platform. The centre will provide numerous solutions through training by leveraging the virtual environment besides replicating the real-world industry experience and thus eliminates the access related constraints faced by the students.

The 3D Experience Lab established at JNTUA is equipped with high end configured HP laptops in count of 36 numbers provide by APSSDC, and the licences for the software are provided by Dassault Systems in two types like Cloud basis and on Premise.

In 2018, Dassault Systems Centre was established. However, the Corona pandemic disrupted the highly valuable training programme and the one-and-half year period got wasted. A team of Dassault Systems firm, who inspected the skill development centre recently, are evaluating the programme in the context of the Covid pandemic. They are expected to take a decision in early 2022 whether or not to sanction another programme, based on the conditions in 2022.

Students who interacted with The Hans India stated that the high-end training programme enables placements in prestigious fields because of the JNTUA and the state government initiative. The students expressed hope that the programme will be extended for many years to come, to benefit hundreds of students in the university affiliated colleges in Rayalaseema. VC G Ranga Janardhana and Registrar G Sasidhar team were moving force in enriching the varsity with training programmes that boost employability prospects of students.