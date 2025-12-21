3R initiative for waste management launched in apartments

Tirupati: The reuse of everyday items through recycling will significantly contribute to environmental protection, stated city MLA Arani Srinivasulu and Municipal Commissioner N Mourya.

As part of Swarna Andhra-Swachh Andhra, MLA Srinivasulu along with Commissioner Mourya inaugurated drop box and waste collection vehicle at Sri Chakra Apartments in Upadhyaya Nagar here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Arani said that drop boxes will be installed at every apartment for collection of excess old clothes, shoes, and books generated by apartments. These items will be distributed to orphanages, old age homes, and slum residents for reuse.

He emphasised that 3R initiative will provide long-term environmental benefits and urged everyone to adopt Surya Ghar Solar systems.

Commissioner N Mourya appealed for public participation in Swachh Andhra-Swarna Andhra. Stating that at Thukivakam plant, wet and dry waste is converted into useful products: plastic bottles from dry waste go to cement factories, while wet waste produces organic fertiliser and biogas, she invited residents to visit the plant. She told the public not to throw waste in drains to prevent blockages and unhygienic conditions. Instead, hand over waste to municipal staff for recycling, and donate unused clothes, books, and items at 3R centers.

