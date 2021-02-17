3rd phase of polling started in Kurnool district

Kurnool:The district election authority and collector, G Veera Pandiyan has suspended the other polling officer (OPO) /state audit department senior auditor for his negligence on Wednesday. According to the press release by the information and public relations department, the senior auditor, A Suresh was deputed at Malyala polling center in Nandikotkur constituency where 3rd phase of polling is going on. The senior auditor was found to be negligent towards his duties. The collector on learning about the negligence was immediately placed under suspension.

The third phase of polling at 219 polling centers is going on smoothly since early in the morning in Kurnool and Adoni revenue divisions.

The district collector, SP, Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, Joint Collector, Syed Khaza Mohiuddin and others are monitoring the polling through Web casting from command control room/war room set up in collectorate.