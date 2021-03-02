3rd phase vaccination drive in Prakasam from today

Ongole :The Prakasam District Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara on Monday said that they are going to vaccinate people above 60 years age and people between the age of 45 and 59 years with co-morbid conditions in the third phase from Tuesday.

Addressing a press meet, the Collector said that they are going to vaccinate the eligible people at 152 centres including 119 government hospitals and 33 private hospitals in the district. He added that they have estimated there are 4,26,426 people above 60 years age as per the YSR Pension Scheme, and another 1,49,074 people of age from 45 to 59 years with co-morbid conditions in the district.

He said that those people who are interested to receive the vaccine, can register their name and details at the local village or ward secretariats or on the website, www.cowin.gov.in and choose their preferable vaccination centre.

Bhaskara observed that the number of people above 60 years and people with co-morbid conditions are more in the number who died due to coronavirus last year. He advised the people to take vaccine now as the second wave of Covid-19 is has engulfed the States like Maharashtra and Kerala.

He clarified that there is no harm in taking the vaccine, but warned that the people must tell the diseases they are suffering from to the doctors clearly before they administer the jab.

He said that the people willing to take the vaccine must bring ID cards like Aadhaar Card, voter ID, passport, driving license, pan card, pension ID etcand pay Rs 250 if they are getting vaccinated at private hospitals.

Joint collector TS Chetan, DMHO Dr P Ratnavali also participated in the press meet.