4-member gang arrested

Nellore: Police arrested a 4-member gang, which looted temples, and recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 40,000 and Rs 8,000 cash from them on Monday. The accused were identified as M Chenchaiah (40) of Pathadevaraya Palle village, Ananthasagaram mandal; P Ramanaiah (35) of Mamuduru village; Y Kasthuraiah (27) of Nagula Vellaturu village, Chejerla mandal; and P Penchalaiah (35) of Kartampadu village, Atmakur mandal, SPSR Nellore district.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Atmakur DSP K Venugopal said the accused are labourers and planned to loot temples located on the outskirts of villages. The accused gained entry into Poleramma temple and Tummalamma temple located in Pathadevaraiah Palle village, broke open the hundis and decamped with gold ornaments worth Rs 40,000 and Rs 8,000 cash.

The DSP said following the complaints from the temple managements, Atmakur CI G Gangadhar Rao registered cases. Based on credible information, CI G Gangadhar Rao and Ananthasagaram SI M Surya Prakash Reddy along with staff nabbed the accused, who were moving suspiciously at Lungasamudram village of Ananthasagaram mandal on Monday.