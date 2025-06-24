Live
4 red sanders smugglers held, 15 logs seized
Tirupati: RSASTF (Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force) seized 15 red sanders logs in Chandragiri-Srivari Mettu forest area of Tirupati district in the early hours on Monday.
Based on the directions of Task Force Head L Subbarayudu and Superintendent of Police P Srinivas and instructions of DSP Bali Reddy, Task Force team including RI Sai Giridhar and RSI Vinod Kumar was checking vehicles near Bhakrapet range of Nagapatla forest area.
Observing the police, persons, who were speeding in a vehicle, stopped the vehicle and tried to escape. But the police managed to nab four people and recovered 15 red sanders logs from the vehicle. All the arrested are from Tamil Nadu and were taken to a police station in Tirupati. CI Suresh Kumar registered a case and investigation is on.