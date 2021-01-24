4 Skill Development Centres to be set up in Kadapa

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha said that state government has sanctioned Rs 200 crore for establishment of 4 Skill Development Centres (SDC) each costing Rs 50 crore in the district. Inaugurating skill development programme along with Kamalapuram MLA P Ravindranath Reddy and SDC chairman Challa Madhusudhan Reddy for 300 students at Ramakrishna High School on Saturday, the minister said that in view of providing employment to the educated youth, the government has decided to establish Skill Development Centres in every district in the state. He said training would be given to students from 6th standard in the SDS on various skill works through introduction of courses. SDS chairman Challa Madhusudhan Reddy said that a comprehensive plan was designed for providing training to 2.50 lakh youth in Kadapa district through SDS with an aim to facilitate jobs in Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) established at Kopparthi industrial estate.

He said that the government was planning to provide training to all students in highly sophisticated technology in the coming days through establishment of Skill Development Centres in the district.