  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

4 smugglers sentenced to 5 years

  • Created On:  6 Jan 2026 10:00 AM IST
4 smugglers sentenced to 5 years
X

Tirupati: RSS (Red Sanders Special) ADJ court on Monday sentenced four smugglers to 5 years imprisonment for smuggling red sanders logs. The court also ordered a penalty of Rs 3 lakh on each smuggler for illegal smuggling of red sanders.

According to prosecution, the smuggler was caught by the RSASTF (Red Sanders Anti-Smugging Task force) when they were smuggling red sanders logs in the forest area of Yerravaripalem range, and were arrested under Cr No 07/2018.

The smugglers Beemula Sriramulu (46), Pendi Hari(36), Chukkalapati Yerraiah(30) and Kanuru Siva(35) were prosecuted in the ADJ court.

The judge Narasimha Murthy upheld the prosecution and sentenced the smugglers to 5 years imprisonment and Rs 3 lakh penalty.

Following the conviction, the smuggler was handed over to the authorities of Nellore Central prison.

Tags

Red Sanders SmugglingRSASTFTirupati CourtYerravaripalemSmugglers Conviction
Next Story

    Trending News

    More

    National News

    More
    Share it
    X