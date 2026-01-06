4 smugglers sentenced to 5 years

Tirupati: RSS (Red Sanders Special) ADJ court on Monday sentenced four smugglers to 5 years imprisonment for smuggling red sanders logs. The court also ordered a penalty of Rs 3 lakh on each smuggler for illegal smuggling of red sanders.

According to prosecution, the smuggler was caught by the RSASTF (Red Sanders Anti-Smugging Task force) when they were smuggling red sanders logs in the forest area of Yerravaripalem range, and were arrested under Cr No 07/2018.

The smugglers Beemula Sriramulu (46), Pendi Hari(36), Chukkalapati Yerraiah(30) and Kanuru Siva(35) were prosecuted in the ADJ court.

The judge Narasimha Murthy upheld the prosecution and sentenced the smugglers to 5 years imprisonment and Rs 3 lakh penalty.

Following the conviction, the smuggler was handed over to the authorities of Nellore Central prison.