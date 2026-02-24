Man Shot Dead By Three Assailants Outside Greater Noida Home; CCTV Captures Attack

A man was gunned down outside his home in Greater Noida on Tuesday in an attack that was captured on CCTV cameras. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Ecotech-1 police station.

The victim, identified as Nitin, was allegedly ambushed by three assailants. CCTV footage circulating online reportedly shows multiple men dragging him to the ground before firing several shots at close range.

Following the attack, Nitin sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Despite medical treatment, he later succumbed to his injuries.

According to Sudhir Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Greater Noida, the shooting appears to be the result of a long-standing rivalry.

“On February 24, 2026, Sachin and his associates opened fire on Nitin, a resident of Luksar village, under the Ecotech First police station limits due to an old rivalry. Nitin was seriously injured and admitted to the hospital for treatment. Police officers are present at the scene. Peace and order have been established. Further legal action is underway,” Kumar told ANI.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to apprehend those involved.