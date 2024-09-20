400 women’s cases resolved in AP: Women’s Commission

Rajamahendravaram: Chairperson of the State Women’s Commission Gajjala Venkata Lakshmi announced that out of 670 cases related to women’s issues registered in the state, 400 have been resolved. She warned that strict legal action will be taken against those who indulge in sexual harassment on women. She emphasised that eliminating drugs and alcohol can significantly reduce instances of violence against women.

Speaking to media here on Thursday, she said that robust measures are being taken for the development and welfare of women in the state. Strong action has been taken to prevent sexual assaults on women.

Central government, under the National Women’s Commission has launched the ‘Poshan Maah’ programme aimed at providing nutritional support and raising awareness among women.

During her visits, she inspected women’s jails in Kadapa, Nellore, and Rajahmundry to ensure that female inmates receive government services in accordance with their rights.

She said that efforts are underway to establish herbal plantations in women’s prisons across the state.

Women Development and Child Welfare Department PD K Vijay Kumari, Central Jail Superintendent Vasantha Kumari, and legal consultant Poojitha from the Women’s Commission participated.