4,000 cops deployed for smooth conduct of Brahmotsavams: SP

Tirupati: Elaborate arrangements are being made for the smooth conduct of nine-day annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala, said Tirupati SP P Parameswara Reddy. Briefing media on the security arrangements for Brahmotsavams here on Saturday, the SP said in all 4,000 police personnel of all cadres including ASPs 3, DSPs 28, CIs 111, SIs 273, ASIs 979 and constables, special parties and armed reserve force etc. will be involved in the security covering the hilltop temple town and ghat roads, which was already under the security blanket.

As many as 14 sub-control rooms will be set up while 2,500 CC cameras covering entire Tirumala will ensure round-the-clock monitoring on the hills, he said adding on Garuda seva day, anticipating huge influx of pilgrims, 2,000 more police drawn from various districts, will be deployed for crowd management at galleries and also in Tirumala. Two-wheelers were banned on the ghat road from 12 pm on September 30 to October 1 to ensure free flow of vehicles more so RTC buses ferrying pilgrims on the ghat roads, he informed. Stating that 38 parking areas with a total capacity of 8,000 vehicles were arranged in Tirumala, he said private pilgrim vehicles will be allowed depending on the availability of parking in Tirumala. Additional parking facilities were created at Devlok, near Zoo park, near Alipiri and also Nehru municipal school at Tirupati for buses and vans with more seating capacity which will not be allowed to go to

Tirumala, he explained. Police checking, which was intensified, would continue till the end of

Brahmotsavams, he said dog squad and bomb squad were also involved in the checking covering entire Tirumala, ghat road and other vulnerable forest areas on the hills. In Tirumala security arrangements were made to prevent stampede-like situation in the galleries, entry and exit points and also smooth conduct of the vahana sevas in which the deities will be taken in a procession atop vahanas on the four mada streets around the shrine, he said. Anticipating rush in local temples also during Brahmotsavams, additional security arrangements were made, he said adding that check posts were set up at all roads connecting Tirupati down the hills for inspection of vehicles and also to keep watch on undesirable elements entry.

For the Chief Minister's programme, who is arriving here on September 27, to present vasthrams on behalf of the state government, tight security arrangements were made with 1,500 police personnel, he added.