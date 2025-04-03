47 diagnostic tests at people’s doorstep

Guntur: The coalition government has initiated a programme to conduct 47 confirmatory diagnostic tests at the doorstep of the people through Mobile Medical Units, commonly known as the 104 service. This initiative is the first of its kind in the country.

The government will offer 47 different diagnostic services via the 104 service. Due to increases in salaries, fuel charges, and the purchase of 190 vehicles, the tender cost has risen by 11%. The government has finalised the tender with Ms Bhavya Health Services Pvt Ltd, partnering with Ms SRIT India Pvt Ltd for this project.

Currently, the 104 service conducts sugar and blood pressure tests. Under the new system, the government will expand to include 47 diagnostic tests, which will cover a range of services such as blood glucose tests, complete blood count, renal function tests, liver function tests, complete lipid profile, and urine analysis.

Specifically, 20 tests will focus on blood-related analyses, while an additional 27 tests will be used to diagnose various diseases. The service provider will offer 20 types of tests for a fee of Rs 195. For the remaining tests, the service provider will propose reasonable charges.

Each 104 vehicle will be equipped with the necessary medical equipment and staffed by a lab technician to conduct these tests.

The government plans to implement this project on a pilot basis. Additionally, in reference to the 108 service, the government has directed that patients must be transferred to a hospital within one hour of receiving a call for help.