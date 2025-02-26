Live
47 held for consuming alcohol in public places
On Tuesday, the Banaganapalle court sentenced 47 indi-viduals who were caught consuming alcohol in public plac-es in Owk town, Nandyal district.
Banaganapalle (Nandyal district): On Tuesday, the Banaganapalle court sentenced 47 indi-viduals who were caught consuming alcohol in public plac-es in Owk town, Nandyal district.
Banaganapalle Rural CI Manjunath Reddy stated that those found drinking alcohol in public places and riding vehicles without wearing helmets were taken into custody and presented before the Banaganapalle court.
As part of an innovative punishment, the court organised a rally in which the convicted individuals were made to march through the busy streets of Avuku town, including the bus stand and market area, holding placards.
CI Manjunath Reddy warned that anyone caught consum-ing alcohol in public or riding vehicles without helmets in the future would face similar punishment.