  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

47 held for consuming alcohol in public places

47 held for consuming alcohol in public places
x
Highlights

On Tuesday, the Banaganapalle court sentenced 47 indi-viduals who were caught consuming alcohol in public plac-es in Owk town, Nandyal district.

Banaganapalle (Nandyal district): On Tuesday, the Banaganapalle court sentenced 47 indi-viduals who were caught consuming alcohol in public plac-es in Owk town, Nandyal district.

Banaganapalle Rural CI Manjunath Reddy stated that those found drinking alcohol in public places and riding vehicles without wearing helmets were taken into custody and presented before the Banaganapalle court.

As part of an innovative punishment, the court organised a rally in which the convicted individuals were made to march through the busy streets of Avuku town, including the bus stand and market area, holding placards.

CI Manjunath Reddy warned that anyone caught consum-ing alcohol in public or riding vehicles without helmets in the future would face similar punishment.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick