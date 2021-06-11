4,700 houses to be constructed in Nanapalle layout: Deputy CM Amzath Basha

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha on Thursday described the rule of YSR Congress government as golden period in the state.

Speaking after laying foundation stone for construction of 4,700 houses in 111 acre land at YSR Jagananna colony located at Nanapalle layout in the city, he said the government was responsible for constructing 31 lakh houses for eligible poor, a first of its kind in the country. He recalled that there was no instance as the government given the crores worth of land at free of cost and constructing houses to eligible poor. He said the selection of beneficiaries was highly transparent and the Jagananna colonies would be developed as separate villages and municipalities in the coming days. He said all amenities would be provided in these colonies. Meanwhile a festive look prevailed in Nanapalle with the officials from housing department, corporators from 10 divisions, party in-charges and local beneficiaries in big numbers participated in the programme.