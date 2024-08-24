488 asst professor posts to be filled in medical colleges

Guntur: The state government would fill 488 assistant professor posts in the government medical colleges through direct recruitment and lateral entry on a regular basis under the control of the Director of Medical Education, Vijayawada.

Eligibility criteria and detailed guidelines are available on the website. Interested candidates are requested to apply online from August 28 to September 9, 2024.

Member of AP Medical Services Board M Srinivasa Rao issued a notification on this effect on Friday.

The government is filling the vacant assistant professor posts in the government medical colleges to render better medical services to the patients. Besides this, the government has taken steps to improve medical services in the government general hospitals in the state and prepared short term, medium term and long term plans.