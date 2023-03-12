49 aspirants in fray for graduates constituency

District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan has stated that all is set for the MLC elections for Rayalaseema west graduates and teachers' constituencies on March 13. Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, the collector said that polling begins at 8 am and will go on until 4 pm on Monday.





As many as 49 candidates are in the fray for Kadapa-Anantapur-Kurnool graduates' constituency and 12 are in the fray for the teachers' constituency. In case of those persons, who do not have the voter slips, they will be given slips even outside the polling booth. The names of voters will be verified in the electoral rolls on producing of ID card and they will be allowed to vote.





To a question, the collector said the ballot boxes will be kept in the intermediate strong rooms in the district on the polling day before being brought to the strong rooms in Anantapur district. Of the 60 polling stations in the three 3 districts, 21 booths are identified as critical or sensitive. Extra security measures have been taken to ensure peaceful polling in the polling booths.