5-day faculty development programme begins at JNTUA

Anantapur: The Department of Computer Science and Engineering of JNTUA College of Engineering has organised a five-day faculty development programme on the subject " Enterprise AI" from February 28 to March 4 on the occasion of the birthday of eminent scientist Sir C V Raman on Tuesday. The day is being observed by the country as the National Science Day.





After paying floral tributes, Prof G Ranga Janardhana, Vice-Chancellor of JNTUA spoke on the role played by AI (Artificial intelligence) in everyday life and how it is influencing the life of the people all over the world. He has quoted the example of "Chat GPT" and how it is revolutionising the field of technology.





He stated that in the recent times many of the engineering colleges have started B Tech programmes in emerging areas of CSE such as AI, Machine Learning, Internet of Things and Data Science. The faculty must update their knowledge on the latest technology for which JNTUA is organising a series of faculty development programmes aimed at their capacity building, he added.





Ganesan Narayanasamy from IBM, who was involved in planning and formulating this programme, has explained the role of AI in the banking and finance sectors.





He further stated that apart from these two fields all other fields related to the society such as healthcare system, manufacturing systems and communication are presently highly dependent on AI technology.





The Principal of the College Prof P.Sujatha presided over the function. Prof B Eswar Reddy, Director FDP, convenor Dr K Madhavi, co-ordinator Dr A P Sivakumar, OSD to VC Prof N Devanna, Prof P R Bhanu Murthy, Vice-Principal Prof R Bhavani, other heads of departments and faculty members were present on the occasion.



