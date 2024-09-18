Live
Just In
5-day FDP at Vishnu Institute of Technology commences
Bhimavaram: Five-day international faculty development programme (FDP) on ‘Advanced Thermal Energy Systems: Production, Storage and Transfer’ organised by Department of Mechanical Engineering of Vishnu Institute of Technology commenced here on Tuesday, said Principal Dr Mangam Venu.
Speaking on the occasion, Venu said that the main objective of the programme is to impart high-level knowledge on modern thermal energy systems to the faculty, and to receive suggestions from world class experts towards research.
Prof Shuichi Torri of Kumamoto University of Japan, who was the chief guest, spoke on renewable energy and climate change prevention technology.
Mechanical Engineering Department Head Dr Naga Krishna said that 60 faculty from Telugu states as well as various states of our country are participating in this programme and hoped that the faculty participants would take advantage of this opportunity.
Vishnu Educational Development and Innovation Centre (VEDIC) R&D Dean Dr Raju Edla, Vice-Principal Prof M Srilakshmi, the Deans, the Heads of various Departments, the Mechanical Engineering Department faculty, supporting staff, administrative staff, researchers and students were present.